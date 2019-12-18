FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Humane Society reopens after renovations

by: Cameron Stuart

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is back up and running after weeks of being closed for renovations.

Humane Society and city officials are impressed at how clean the shelter is after the makeover. The shelter went through two rounds of renovations, the most recent of which to properly insulate the intake building.

During the scheduled work to the building, the cold weather inspired rats to den there and keep warm. The shelter says it quickly dealt with the problem so the shelter could reopen on time.

Now, the Humane Society says its biggest issue is being short staffed. They are currently looking for regular volunteers.

