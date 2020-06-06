Humane Society takes part in virtual adoption weekend

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is participating in the ASPCA’s annual national adoption weekend this weekend, even though it is virtual this year.

The event will run Friday through Sunday, and will consist of Zoom meetings to meet pets, so as to keep people out of the shelters for as long as they can.

According to the Humane Society’s Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira, this shows off the dogs’ personalities much more than a picture does.

“A lot of people will look on our website, they’ll look on our Facebook page, and they’ll see pictures of the dogs. But you can’t really get a feel for how the dogs are when they’re just a picture on the page,” Rivadeneira said. “We decided to do this virtual event where we can show the dogs’ real personality without people actually having to come in and sit out in the heat and potentially transmit COVID and things like that.”

You can learn more about the event through their Facebook page.