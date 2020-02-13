Humane Society of Central Texas offering Valentine’s Day Special

WACO, Texas – If you don’t have a Valentine yet, don’t worry! The Humane Society of Central Texas may have one for you.

The Humane Society is holding a Valentine’s Adoption Special Thursday through Saturday. All cats and dogs in the ready-to-adopt kennels are $14.

The shelter has over 100 dogs waiting for their forever home. Most of the dogs are spayed or neutered and can go home with you the day of adoption.

The shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the week, and until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.