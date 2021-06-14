Hundreds attend grand re-opening of Waco’s Old Chicago

WACO, Texas – Hundreds stood in line Monday for the grand re-opening of Waco’s Old Chicago Pizza and Tap Room.

The first 100 dine-in customers received a card to get free pizza for a year. Some showed up as early as 6:00 a.m., and the line wrapped around the building.

City officials and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce came together for the official ribbon-cutting of the reopened pizza bar.

Coach Scott Drew was also in attendance – scoring a slam dunk before helping with the dough ribbon-cutting. The resturant was filled with excitement as customers entered the building.

Old Chicago is also raising money until the end of the month to donate to the Humane Society of Central Texas – with each in-person and online purchase.