Hundreds Attend Wreath Retrieval At Killeen Veterans Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas. Wreath laying and retrieval is one of America’s oldest traditions.On Sunday at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, hundreds devoted their time picking up more than 8,000 wreaths.



Back in November, the wreaths were placed in front of tombstones to honor veterans during the holidays.



“They stayed out the whole season so today we put em on a truck and save the ones we can and discard the ones we can’t,” says Organizer, Hilary Shrine.

For one volunteer with strong military ties, the day wasn’t only about collecting wreaths but remembering fallen loved ones.



“It is special to me, in one way, to pay a visit to all of these veterans who have given their lives or lost their lives for all of us,” says Volunteer, Anita Baez.

The wreaths and ornaments were funded with the help of donations.