Hundreds Bid Farewell To Soccer Coach Mike Chapman

WACO, Texas. On Saturday , hundreds dressed in black and purple to bid farewell to beloved Soccer Coach, Mike Chapman.

Back on Tuesday (Jan 14th), Chapman died unexpectedly of a heart attack, shocking the community.

“I couldn’t believe it, he was just at the La Vega game and I remember saying goodbye to him,” says Student-Athlete, J.C Olvera Perez.

Chapman trained the boys soccer team for 26 years, leading them to 21 playoff games and a state championship.

“Every morning he would give his students a handshake and a hug and I’ll miss that,” says Soccer Athlete, Luiz Martinez.

Amid the long list of coaching accolades such as Super Centex Soccer Coach of The Decade 2019 and District 17-4A Coach of the year (’05, ’06, ’08, ’13), the 58-year-old made it his mission to give back.

“He taught us not think about yourself but others around you,” says another student athlete.

Members of the team say they hope to keep Chapman’s legacy alive. Currently, there is a petition to rename Waco ISD stadium in honor of the late coach.