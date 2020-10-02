Hundreds gathering to ‘Stand for Our Fallen Troops’

FORT HOOD, Texas – There have been 28 deaths of service members at Fort Hood to date this year, and even more in the past five years.

A protest and peaceful assembly called “Stand for Our Fallen Troops” will be taking place at 1104 W. Rancier Avenue in Killeen until Saturday at 8:00 pm. The Watchman Texas are expecting hundreds to attend.

Event organizers says military service members and their families deserve better and to feel safe, and that they stand for us every day. They say it is time for us to stand for them.

Those attending want to make it clear to the leadership of the United States Armed Forces, all the way up to the Commander in Chief, that the people of the United States will not allow the current happenings at Fort Hood to continue to go unnoticed.