Law enforcement agencies from across Texas came together in Waco Wednesday to give the details on Operation Washout 2.0 which resulted in hundreds of arrests.

The leaders of Texas DPS, the U.S. Marshals, Waco Police, Waco TAG, Killeen Police, McLennan Co. Sheriff’s Office, and more discussed how they took aim at gang violence.

In two weeks, they arrested more than 200 people and seized more than 40 guns and 200 pounds of marijuana. Authorities also took in smaller quantities of heroin, meth, cocaine, and almost $54,000.

