COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Students across the world met at the flag pole at their schools for prayer on Wednesday.

At Copperas Cove High School, more than 100 students gathered around the flag pole for See You at the Pole to lift up their friends, families, teachers, school and nation in prayer.



The See You at the Pole event originated in 1990 when a small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas came together for a Disciple Now weekend.

