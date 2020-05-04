Hunters: ‘No meat shortage here’

To meat or not to meat. That is the question.

That is the question consumers are asking themselves due to the latest news that many meat producers are drastically cutting back production due to COVID-19. Businesses such as Costco are putting limits on how many meat items you can buy.

One segment of our population this seems to not affect is our hunters. FOX44’s Brian Glenn speaks with musician/outdoorsman Ted Nugent and Editor-in Chief of Hook and Barrel Magazine John Radzwilla in the video above.