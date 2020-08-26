Hurricane Laura evacuees flee to Central Texas

WACO, Texas – As Hurricane Laura makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, many Texans in the projected path are coming to Waco to escape.

Governor Greg Abbott is asking everyone to get out of its way.

“And so, we urge everybody who may be in harm’s way to take these few last hours to get out of harm’s way,” says Governor Abbott.

Hurricane Laura is expected to have an “un-survivable storm surge.”

“Some of that storm surge could reach these areas even before landfall. The water gets there first, and that could cut off some of those evacuation routes,” says Ken Graham, the Director of the National Hurricane Center.

People along the Gulf Coast are moving inland.

“If you’re told to leave, you gotta get out,” says Graham.

Many of them are heading to Waco.

“Hurricane Laura is about to impact the Gulf Coast, and we have a number of people who have come to Waco to escape the storm. We certainly want to welcome them, as they are staying in our hotels and our friend’s houses and in short-term rentals,” says Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver.

The increase in people in Central Texas is creating some concerns about COVID-19.

“We have several communication campaigns that are in place that encourage healthy behavior. These include mask and hygiene practices, and social distancing practices. These include the Cover Your Face, Protect Your Face campaign, and the Mask Up #Wacosafe banners on lamp posts downtown. We are going to continue working with the CVB, our hotel association, to be sure people that are checking in understand what we need them to do as we try to protect them from the storm,” says Mayor Deaver.