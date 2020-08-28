Hurricane Laura evacuees staying safe in Waco

WACO, Texas – Thousands of people from east Texas and Louisiana were forced to leave their homes this week and seek shelter – as the devastating Hurricane Laura ravaged through the Gulf of Mexico.

One of those people is Dr. Nina LeBlanc, who, like she did when Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, fled her home in Beaumont for her parents’ house in Waco.

“The devastation that you see on television doesn’t really show you just how bad it is,” LeBlanc said. “When I got back after Harvey and I saw the heartache and the pain and how people just didn’t know what to do, knowing that the storm is coming again, it just really, really sets you on edge.”

LeBlanc says she expects to stay in Waco for at least a week, maybe two, after arriving Monday. Staying home was not an option.

“Everybody got up and left, that I know,” LeBlanc said.

Baylor alumna Brooke Heckel and her boyfriend were looking to flee to Waco for the familiarity, along with the safety. With their family of two dogs in tow, they had no such luck.

“Since we left so early, we genuinely didn’t think we’d have any problems finding anywhere to stay,” Heckel said. “Most of our issues stem from the fact that not a lot places are pet friendly. So for us, with two big dogs, that was a major barrier that we had to try to overcome.”

Coming from their home in League City and with no room at the inns in Waco, they had to go much further than they expected.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to stay in Waco like we wanted to, and we actually ended up in Oklahoma, which is the closest place we could find somewhere to stay,” Heckel said. “We didn’t think we’d end up like that, but here we are.”

While LeBlanc says her house looks unscathed from the outside, and Heckel is confident the storm didn’t hit her area as badly as she originally thought, she says it doesn’t take away from the devastation in other parts of the southeast.

“It really sucks to think about that some people have lost everything, and maybe you got lucky,” Heckel said. “Unfortunately this hurricane season isn’t over, and bad things can still happen. And I hope that people remember that.”

Heckel expects to be able to return home Sunday.