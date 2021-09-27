Hutto man dies in crash near Thorndale in Milam County

A 23-year-old Hutto man died in a Sunday night traffic crash near Thorndale in Milam County.

The Department of Public Safety reports Layne Alexander Watkins died when he was ejected from his vehicle, and a 19-year-old male passenger was injured as a pickup went off the road and struck a tree.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by Watkins was westbound on US Highway 79, just over a mile west of Thorndale, when it went off the westbound edge of the road.

Troopers said it appeared Watkins over corrected, with the pickup then rolling over before hitting the tree.

The passenger was taken to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock with what were described as non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation was listed as still open Monday afternoon.