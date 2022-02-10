VALLEY MILLS, Texas – Construction is underway on Highway 6 in Valley Mills, and it’s not without its share of problems.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks posted on social media Thursday morning, saying he has seen, first hand, the difficulties the construction is creating. This includes difficulties for school dropoffs and pickups, and has also led to decreased traffic in local businesses along the highway.

Sheriff Hendricks is encouraging everyone to make an extra effort in patronizing Bosque County businesses during this time. Also, if you will be traveling on Highway 6 through Valley Mills, it is recommended to leave earlier than usual – as traffic is being reduced to one lane, and there are wait times to pass.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office