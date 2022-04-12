McLennan County (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing improvements and changes that would affect traffic in parts of Woodway and in Waco along Franklin Avenue.

The area that would be affected would be along Highway 84 from Hewitt and Estates Drive down to where Franklin Avenue splits off from West Waco Drive.

There is also work proposed from that split along Franklin down to Cheddar’s Drive.

Proposed improvements to US 84 include reconstructing frontage roads and bridges, adding auxiliary lanes; constructing intersection improvements; reconfiguring exit and entrance ramps; improving pedestrian access; and constructing flyovers at the US 84/SH 6 interchange.

Proposed improvements to Franklin Avenue, also known as Spur 298, include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating travel lanes; constructing an overpass and ramps at New Road; constructing intersection improvements; and improving pedestrian access.

TxDOT is holding a public meeting on the proposed projects with both-in-person and virtual participation options. The same information and comment opportunities will be provided in both formats.

The in person meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the SpringHill Suites by Marriot at 200 Colonnade Parkway in Woodway, with an open-house style meeting.

The virtual option will run from 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, though Wednesday, April 27, at 11:59 p.m. here.

That option will be a self-guided virtual meeting room with sound and video.

Comments on the proposal must be received by Wednesday April 27, 2022 to be included in the public meeting record and may be submitted by email to Michael.Rhodes@txdot.gov.

They may also be sent by mail to: Michael Rhodes, Attn: US84/Spur 298 Projects, 100 S Loop Drive, Waco, Tx 76704.

There is also an online comment form available on the virtual public meeting web page.