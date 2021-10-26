I-14 segment to close in Bell County Tuesday night

TXDOT is alerting motorists that a section of I-14 will be closed in both directions beginning Tuesday night, resulting in required detours.

There will be a a full interstate closure on I-14 from Indian Trail to Rosewood Drive in both directions.

Additionally, the FM 2410 bridge will be closed to allow crews to safely set girders.

Traffic on I-14 heading westbound will be directed to exit Indian Trail (Exit 289) and continue traveling on the frontage road.

Traffic heading eastbound will be directed to exit FM 2410 (Exit 288) and continue traveling on the frontage road.

Traffic heading north or southbound on FM 2410 will be directed to the frontage road.

Closures will be active from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will be performed tomorrow night and Wednesday night with schedules dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.