I-14 speed reduction

WACO, Texas- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed within the I-14 /US 190 project area the week of January 6, 2020, weather permitting.

Signs will be posted, reducing the current regulatory 75 mph speed limit to 65 mph.

The construction work zone speed limit reduction will extend from FM 3423 in Harker Heights through Nolanville to the overpass at FM 2410 in Belton, for the duration of the project.

The I-14 project, adding roadway capacity by adding an inside travel lane in both the eastbound and westbound directions as well as a concrete traffic barrier between opposing travel lanes, began in September 2019 and is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.

TxDOT advises the traveling public to expect delays, temporary congestion and periodic temporary single lane closures within the work zone, for the duration of the project.