I-14 to see nightly lane closures this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

Starting Monday night there will be various nightly lane closures on I-14 through the week.

All of this work is part of the TXDOT ongoing project expanding I-14 in Bell County.

Beginning Monday night, crews will close the outside westbound mainlane of I-14 between Main Street in Nolanville through Edwards Drive in Harker Heights.

Additionally, TxDOT’s contractors will close the inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 between Modoc Drive and Helms Way. Closures and roadwork are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and conclude Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

Tuesday night, crews will close the inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 between Nolan Creek West through Main Street in Nolanville for nighttime operations.

These operations will be performed nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Friday morning, February 5.

TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions when driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected