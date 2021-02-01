I-14 to see nightly lane closures this week

Starting Monday night there will be various nightly lane closures on I-14 through the week.

All of this work is part of the TXDOT ongoing project expanding I-14 in Bell County.

Beginning Monday night, crews will close the outside westbound mainlane of I-14 between Main Street in Nolanville through Edwards Drive in Harker Heights.

Additionally, TxDOT’s contractors will close the inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 between Modoc Drive and Helms Way. Closures and roadwork are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and conclude Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

Tuesday night, crews will close the inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 between Nolan Creek West through Main Street in Nolanville for nighttime operations.

These operations will be performed nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Friday morning, February 5.

TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions when driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.