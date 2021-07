The Texas Department of Transportation says there will be various lane closures on I-35 in the Belton area Tuesday and Wednesday night and a full closure of the northbound side Thursday night to allow crews to safely conduct striping and milling work on the Interstate.

Tuesday night crews will perform various lane closures on the southbound mainlanes on I-35 between 6th Avenue and Loop 121. This closure will begin at 7 p.m. and lanes will reopen Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. During this closure, the exit ramps to SH 317, I-14 and SL 121 are subject to possible closure.

Wednesday night, crews will close the two inside northbound mainlanes of I-14 between SL 121 and Central Avenue.

The on-ramps to SL 121, Holland Road, I-14 eastbound frontage road, and the inside eastbound inside mainlane of I14 will be closed during this time. Closures and work are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and reopen 6 a.m. the following morning.

Thursday night, there will be a full freeway closure on the northbound mainlanes of I-35 between SL 121 and Central Avenue.

All traffic will be directed to exit SH 317/Main Street (293A). The on-ramps for SL 121, Holland Road, and I-14

eastbound frontage road will be closed. Additionally, the eastbound mainlanes of I-14 will be closed, where all traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. The I-14westbound exit ramp will also be closed. Closures and work are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night and reopen 6 a.m. the following morning.

TXDOT says schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Signage will be in place to inform the traveling public of roadwork and traffic control operations.