I 35 in Waco blocked for hours by truck rollover

The southbound lanes of I-35 in Waco were blocked for several hours early Wednesday morning following the rollover of a semi-truck and trailer.

Northbound lanes were also closed for a time as equipment was moved in to help clean up the wreck.

The crash occurred about 4:00 a.m. on the southbound side at University Parks Drive.

No one was hurt and there was no report of hazardous materials spilled.

Waco PS spokesperson said there was a stalled vehicle on the side of the road and the semi was not able to avoid it driving past.

No one was in the stalled vehicle.