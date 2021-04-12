I 35 overpass at Behrens Circle to be taken down Tuesday

TXDOT will be taking down the I-35 overpass on the northbound side at Behrens Circle in Bellmead Tuesday as the next step in the reconstruction of the Interstate in the Waco area.

Crews will close Behrens Circle and the pedestrian paths under I-35 Tuesday, April 13 at 9 a.m.

Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at US 84.

Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at N Loop 340.

Pedestrians who usually cross under the bridge will have to plan another route to safely cross the interstate

A map may be found here

Overpass removal is expected to take up to five days and the roadway and pedestrian paths will reopen once work is complete.

Crews will then move on to remove the overpasses at US 84 and BUS 77 as they continue work to reconstruct I-35 through Waco.

More information will be shared as work progresses.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.