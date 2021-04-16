I-35 overpass removal to cause closures in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to remove the northbound Interstate 35 overpass at US-84/Waco Drive as the construction team continues to reconstruct the interstate through the Heart of Waco.

Crews will close all east and westbound lanes of US-84/Waco Drive and the pedestrian paths under Interstate 35 Monday, April 19th at 9:00 a.m. Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road, where they can turn around at BUS 77. Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road, where they can turn around at Behrens Circle.

Pedestrians are encouraged to Be Safe, Be Seen, and to visit waco4bmap.org to plan ahead and find designated pedestrian crossings in Waco and Bellmead.

Overpass removal is expected to take up to five days, and the roadway and pedestrian paths will reopen once work is complete. Crews will then move on to remove the northbound overpass at BUS-77.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation