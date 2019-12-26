I-35 pursuit brings DWI arrest

A citizen alerting a McLennan County deputy about a car being driven erratically on I-35 Christmas morning led to one man being arrested after a five mile pursuit down the highway.

An arrest affidavit stated that the deputy was flagged down at the Pilot Truck Stop by a citizen reporting that ” a little gray car” was going south on the interstate at a slow speed and weaving in an out of a lane.

The deputy began looking for the car and spotted it around exit 322 and observed that it was crossing back and forth over the white line on the shoulder.

The affidavit stated that he activated his overhead lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle but it continued going south, but not exceeding 65 miles per hour.

After about five miles, the driver exited the interstate and stopped.

The affidavit stated the driver got out of his car at which time the deputy ordered him to the ground with his service weapon drawn, but he refused.

A second deputy arrived and drew his Taser at which time they were able to take the man, later identified as Juan Manual Barroso into custody.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail where he agreed to a breathalyzer test which an affidavit stated showed results of 0.144 and 0.140 with the legal limit being 0.08.

In addition to the DWI and evading arrest with a vehicle charges, Barroso was held under an immigration detainer.