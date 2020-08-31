I-35 road work will lead to road closures

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to pave the southbound Interstate 35 mainlane bridge near 11th/12th Streets overnight on August 31.

To perform this work safely, crews plan to close the southbound frontage road from south of 7th Street to 17th Street from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. During this time, local access will be maintained at 7th Street, and through travelers will be directed to the southbound mainlanes at the on ramp near 5th Street.

Crews will then extend the lane closure from 7th Street to 5th Street starting at 12:00 a.m. The southbound frontage road will be closed from 5th Street to 17th Street from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., and drivers will be directed to either 4th Street or 5th Street.

Signage for all closures will be in place to inform and direct drivers. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation