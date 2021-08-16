I-35 to be closed overnight at Belton

The Texas Department of Transportation has alerted rivers that there will be a full freeway closure of I-35 in Belton Monday night and another Tuesday night.

The closures will allow crews to safely conduct striping work.

Monday night crews will close all northbound lanes from Loop 121 to Central Avenue, with all traffic directed to exit at the Main Street/Highway 317 exit ( Exit 239A).

In addition the on ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and the I-14 frontage road will be closed.

I-14 will also be closed as it approaches I-35 where traffic will be diverted via Connell Street.

The I-14 westbound exit will also be closed.

All of the closures are to begin at 7 p.m. Monday with lanes being re-opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Then Tuesday night, all southbound main lanes from Central Avenue to Loop 121 will be closed.

The on-ramps of 6th Avenue, and Central Avenue will be closed, along with the exit amps to Highway 317, I-14 and Loop 121.

Those closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

These planned schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.