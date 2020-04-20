I-35 University Parks Drive construction begins earlier than expected

WACO, Texas – Work to remove the existing Interstate 35 northbound exit to University Parks Drive (Exit 335B) is underway.

Crews have closed the exit ramp, with removal beginning Monday morning. Drivers will need to use the shared northbound temporary exit for 8th and 4th/5th Streets (Exit 335A).

Once the exit is closed and removed, crews will begin work to reconstruct the northbound frontage road, which was originally planned to begin late this year.

Consolidating and improving exit ramp configurations is a distinct feature of the improvements being constructed along I-35 through Waco, and is part of the larger effort to rebuild the full roadway to replace aging infrastructure built in the 1960’s.

Consolidating ramps will help to improve mobility on the I-35 mainlanes and frontage roads and help reduce congestion at interchanges.

In the final configuration, drivers will take an improved and extended exit ramp that is consistent with current safety and design standards.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions, and work progress. To learn more about this project, visit www.my35.org/Waco.