HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) -The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all mainlanes of Interstate 35 East in Hill County in both directions on Thursday night.

Crews will close the I-35E southbound mainlanes at FM-2959, where traffic will be directed to Exit #374 and can reenter the interstate south of FM-2959. TxDOT says this closure will occur from 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Crews will also close the I-35E northbound mainlanes at FM-2959, where traffic will be directed to Exit #374 and can renter the interstate north of FM-2959. This closure will also occur at the same time. All closures will let crews safely perform bridge work in the area.

TxDOT encourages travelers to drive to conditions, to eliminate all distractions and to buckle up in work zones.