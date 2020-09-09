Iconic Bellmead landmark demolished

BELLMEAD, Texas – Demolition started Wednesday on an iconic landmark in Bellmead.

The American Bank has turned heads since 1979 with its unique round structure, but now the bank is looking to redefine the building’s look.

The bank announced its plans to demolish the building back in 2019. The new building is expected to be a customer friendly, with a drive-thru and a more modern look.

Construction of the site will begin immediately after demolition is done in 2021.

“We are very excited about it. As much as we hate to see the iconic landmark for the City of Bellmead to go away, we are excited about the future as I-35 opens, and the new American Bank in Bellmead opens shortly after that,” says Yost Zakhary, the Bellmead City Manager.

American Bank also opened a new branch in Woodway last month which pays tribute to the original Bellmead building.