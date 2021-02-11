Icy conditions result in numerous traffic crashes

As ice built up on roads and bridges in Central Texas, numerous traffic crashes were keeping law enforcement busy.

Numerous crashes had officers in Waco working back to back accidents as cars slid into ditches and crashed into guard rails.

No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Woodway also reported multiple accidents along Highway 84 as did McGregor.

Killeen police reported numerous crashes around a few overpasses but also reported that conditions seemed to improve somewhat as the morning went on.

Falls County reported several accidents, mostly cars in ditches or hitting guard rails.

Navarro County reported a ten car pile up on I-45.

Hill County also reported numerous crashes but no serious injuries.

Law enforcement agencies urged motorists to use extreme caution, reduce speed, avoid making sudden movements and to brake with care, but in general not to drive unless necessary.

Ice was causing the most problems on bridges, overpasses and on-and-exit ramps.