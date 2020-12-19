III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general temporarily suspends command sergeant major

FORT HOOD, Texas – Lt. Gen. Pat White, Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Hood, temporarily suspended Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sergeant Major, on Friday.

This comes based on recent allegations that he used unprofessional language inconsistent with Army values.

At Lt. Gen. White’s request, U.S. Army Forces Command, the higher headquarters for III Corps, is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

This temporary suspension and new investigation are not associated with any prior or ongoing investigations related to III Corps units.

A suspension is a temporary removal, often pending the results of an investigation, and is not punitive in nature.

III Corps remains focused on our People First initiative to build cohesive teams across our organization.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center