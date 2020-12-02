III Corps CG hosts Christmas Tree Lighting

FORT HOOD, Texas – III Corps and Fort Hood will host a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

III Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General Lt. Gen. Pat White will preside over the ceremony. Anyone with a military identification card is invited to sing along to traditional holiday songs.

Music will be provided by the 1st Cavalry Division Band. Following the tree lighting, families will be given the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa at a safe social distance.

Food and beverages donated by local businesses will be served – including hot cocoa, pizza and plenty of holiday cookies.

The event will take place on December 3 at III Corps Headquarters, at 5:15 p.m. The tree will remain on display until January 6.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center