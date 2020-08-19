LIVE NOW /
Illegal tire dumping in Leon County, Police offering cash reward for information

LEON COUNTY, Texas- Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis and Commissioner Precinct 4 David Grimes are asking for tips regarding the illegal dump of tires outside the Precinct 4 dump site.

Officers say the dump happened around Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Marquez, Texas, and the large amount of tires implies someone who works with tires on a daily basis.

If you know who was responsible the Leon County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call the anonymous tip line at 844-234-TIPS and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could get up to $500 in cold hard cash.

