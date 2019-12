Marlin ISD will be closed on Thursday and Friday, according to Transportation Supervisor Marshall Higgins.

The reason for the closure is an increase of illnesses in the school district.

Higgins could not say what kind of illnesses the district is experiencing, but the McLennan County Health District says there have been more than 750 flu-like cases reported in the last week.

The holiday break was scheduled to start in Marlin on Monday, December 23rd.