TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple neighborhood planning team is asking for the community to give feedback on what they think the city needs.

“We’re coming alongside the residents that live in those areas and identifying their concerns their values, their visions and their goals for their neighborhood,” says Nancy Glover, director of house for the city of Temple.

Jeremy Hamilton lives in the Temple area, and he came out to the Imagine Downtown Block Party Thursday night to have his voice heard.

“One of the reasons why we’re here, we want to participate in our city, we love being here and we want to make sure it grows and be something people want to see and do,” says Temple resident, Jeremy Hamilton.

Some feedback Jermey has to offer the city is.

“We would like to see more restaurants some different types of eateries,” says Hamilton.

The Imagine Downtown Block Party wasn’t just for the grown ups, kids were allowed to get in on the fun too. People were able to enjoy live music concert featuring Michael Carubelli.

“The singing concert, yea you want to see the band right that’s our favorite part,” says Elijah and Jeff.

Overall people said they were excited to see all the new attractions the city of Temple has to offer.

“Seeing how downtown Temple has actually grown, it’s amazing especially with new companies and businesses popping up,” says NNehkai Agbor and many others attending the block party say they’re excited to see what’s next for the future plans in Temple.

Those who weren’t able to the block party Thursday night, and would like to give the city some suggestions, you can still do the online survey here.