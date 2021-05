TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple “Imagine Downtown” event is coming this Thursday!

This free community event will feature a live concert featuring Michael Carubelli, as well as giveaways, family fun, food trucks, and free beer. The fun kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple.

During the event, visitors can provide feedback on the future of Downtown Temple. For more information, you can visit templetx.gov/lovedowntown.

Source: City of Temple