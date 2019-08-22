Improvements coming soon to parks at Tradinghouse Lake

Boaters and people who use Tradinghouse Lake in eastern McLennan County will soon be seeing some new and improved facilities thanks to a grant received by the county.

The Boating Access Grant will help with the estimated $353,290 cost of the work.

The projects will include updating four existing boat ramp areas.

At Park #1 work will be done at the Sommerfeld Drive and Hall Drive boat ramps.

At Park # 3 work will be done at the Willbanks Drive boat ramp.

At Park #5 work will be done at the Pavelka Drive boat ramp area.

The enhancements will include a new restroom facility, six picnic tables, boat boarding piers, BBQ grills, new light and parking improvements.

The work was expected to go out for bids within the next few weeks.