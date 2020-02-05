Update: Two injured in robbery and shooting in Waco residential area, “lock-out” at elementary school lifted

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are on the scene of a reported robbery and shooting in the 2100 block of Mountainview drive.

Police are searching for a silver sedan.

One man was shot in the foot and one woman was shot in the arm, both are expected to be fine.

One man was arrested on the scene, but police have not confirmed if he was responsible.

As a result of this incident, Mountainview Elementary school was placed in a “lock-out” meaning no one is allowed in or out. That lock-out was lifted before 10:30am.

Waco ISD Police are on campus.

We will have more information when it becomes available.