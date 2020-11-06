Increase in COVID-19 cases leads to public health alert from McLennan County

WACO, Texas – COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in McLennan County. The case count has been over 100 cases for the past three days, and is expected to increase. There has also been a significant increase in hospitalizations.

Suspected sources of this increase include household clusters, parties, family get-togethers and other forms of contact outside the immediate family. Even within the same household, one person can become infected with the virus and, before they know they are sick, they bring it home and infect the entire household.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is urging residents to follow all COVID-19 protocols in order to address this uncontrolled spread.

They say it is essential for everyone continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures. These simple guidelines can slow the spread in our community and protect your family and friends. Spread can occur at family gatherings or between friends meeting for dinner. Special occasions are especially risky because people are unlikely to make social distancing and mask use a part of these events.

· Stay home if you are sick.

· Avoid events and gatherings, even family gatherings.

· Wear a mask. COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms. Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

· Maintain 6ft distance from others. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact for a prolonged period.

· Wash your hands often.

· If you have been tested for COVID-19, it is important that you isolate until you receive the results. If your test results are negative, you can resume regular activities. If you are positive, you should remain in isolation.

· If you test positive for COVID-19, a Health District staff member will contact you about contact tracing. Please answer the phone. Your participation will help slow the spread of COVID-19

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco