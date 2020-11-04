Increase in COVID cases leads to closure of G.W. Carver Middle School

After six people at the G.W. Carver Middle School campus have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, a decision was made to close the campus as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Carver principal Dr. Isaac Carrier said, “Although no new cases have been reported so far today, several people have reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results. The result is that more than half of our teachers are currently in quarantine or out awaiting test results. While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. “

The school will transition to fully remote instruction and the campus will remain closed for in-person instruction through at least next Wednesday, with initial plans to reopen the campus on Thursday, November 12.

“Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072, ” Dr. Carrier said.

The G.W. Carver campus is one of those operated under contract by Transformation Waco, which made the decision to shut down the in-person learning.