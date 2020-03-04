Indictment handed up for taking video in restroom

A Temple man has been indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury on charges he was taking videos in the restroom of a HEB store.

Joshua Lamont Lewis was charged with Invasive Visual Recording in a bath or dressing room.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said the complaint came in at 11:40 a.m. on January 3 from the H-E-B store at 3002 South 31st Street in reference to someone ” filming people” in the men’s restroom.

Officers were able to develop Joshua Lamont Lewis as a suspect.

Investigators said they interviewed Lewis who gave them a statement concerning the incident.

After further investigation, Weems said a warrant for Lewis was obtained and he was taken into custody at a location in the 2100 block of West Avenue D.

He was then booked into the Bell County Jail.