Indictment returned in Killeen Holiday Inn robbery

A Bell County grand Jury has returned a two count robbery indictment against a man accused of the November 2019 robbery of the Holiday Inn in Killeen.

Nicholis Trammel was picked up by police after he crashed his car following the robbery.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the robbery was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Holiday Inn at 300 East Central Texas Expressway.

The clerk told of being robbed by an armed man who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and other property in a dark, possibly black, car.

While detectives were still on the scene, they learned that a vehicle similar to the description was involved in a crash in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.

After identifying the driver, police investigators determined he was a suspect in the hotel robbery.