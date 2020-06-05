Influencer raises over $91K for Valentine Deli

Over the last week or so, we’ve seen all the images of injustice, despair and destruction – everything from peaceful protests to outright unlawful acts.

However, what’s starting to emerge out of all of this chaos is something that perhaps we didn’t expect – love and compassion.

FOX44’s Brian Glenn recently spoke with comedian and influencer Nicole Arbour – who, after watching a video of a New York business owner pleading for help after rioters destroyed her long-time business, started a GoFundMe page in order to help her.

You can find out more in the interview above, and you can be directed to the GoFundMe page through Nicole’s Instagram.