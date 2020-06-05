Influencer raises over $91K for Valentine Deli

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Over the last week or so, we’ve seen all the images of injustice, despair and destruction – everything from peaceful protests to outright unlawful acts.

However, what’s starting to emerge out of all of this chaos is something that perhaps we didn’t expect – love and compassion.

FOX44’s Brian Glenn recently spoke with comedian and influencer Nicole Arbour – who, after watching a video of a New York business owner pleading for help after rioters destroyed her long-time business, started a GoFundMe page in order to help her.

You can find out more in the interview above, and you can be directed to the GoFundMe page through Nicole’s Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44