Information sought in series of house fires

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office need your help in identifying a suspect or suspects involved in series of fires which occurred in houses under construction.

Ever since August 2020, there have been five fires in houses under construction in Harker

Heights and Nolanville.

Investigators with both Fire Marshal’s Offices are asking anyone who may have seen anything or

who has information about these fires to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go

online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: City of Harker Heights