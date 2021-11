Law enforcement has blocked off a large area around FM 1240 and FM 147 in Falls County after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon.

Authorities say ammonia is leaking from the tractor-trailer and there are injuries.

The Waco Fire Department is helping at the scene. People are being asked to avoid the area.

FOX 44 News has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.