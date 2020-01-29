Injuries reported in Burleson County oil field explosion

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – There are reports of multiple injuries in an oil field explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon southwest of Caldwell in Burleson County.

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. along County Road 127 south of Deanville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the situation that has been described as an oil well blowout.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

Sources: Texas Department of Public Safety