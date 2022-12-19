ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multi-vehicle accident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road, south of Hearne. An 18 wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel – however, one southbound lane has reopened and one northbound lane has been rerouted using the middle lane.

The 18 wheeler was traveling southbound and was attempting to make a u-turn in front of a nearby Allen Samuels dealership. An SUV traveling northbound struck the side of the 18 wheeler.

The SUV driver has been transported to the hospital, and is reported to have non-life threatening injuries. Travelers should prepare for delays and slow down.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.