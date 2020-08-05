LIVE NOW /
Inmates, staff of Coryell County Jail being tested for COVID-19 after positive case

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – An inmate at the Coryell County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, who officials have declined to identify, was booked into the jail on July 30. The inmate was later tested for COVID-19, and jail officials were notified of the inmate’s positive status on Tuesday.

An individual cannot be identified because of protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office staff have been conducting deep cleaning, disinfection and sterilization procedures since the beginning of the pandemic. Jail staff have been screening inmates for COVID-19, as well.

Screening protocols include temperature checks and a questionnaire.

This inmate is the first known-positive case in the CCSO jail.

A team from Coryell Health was dispatched to the jail to complete all of the testing. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting results of all those tests.

Any subsequent positive cases from the jail or the Sheriff’s Office will be reported to the extent allowed under HIPAA protections.

Source: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office

