Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce hosting 5K fundraiser this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas – The Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce is hoping you can help them meet their $10,000 goal intended to help three local businesses during the pandemic.

The Chamber will be hosting a holiday 5K this Saturday at the Lion’s Club Park in Killeen.

The organization has already raised $7,500 and is well on its way to meeting its $10,000 goal. They have just $2,500 remaining to meet it.

Over 30 businesses have applied for the assistance, but once they meet their goal they will assist three of their top businesses with expenses going into 2021.

The IBCC encourages all who can to come out and support.