WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new u-turns at Bagby Avenue as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

Crews plan to begin shear key and deck work for the new Bagby Avenue u-turn bridges. To safely perform this operation, crews will perform various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.

Closures will begin Monday night, and last until Friday, April 8.

Westbound closures:

Highway 6 westbound mainlanes from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of Highway 6, just before Beverly Drive.

Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Interstate 35 intersection

Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, before Bagby Avenue.

Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to Highway 6, before the Beverly Drive railroad.

Direct connector from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Highway 6.

Closures will be active from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on weeknights, and from 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday nights.

Eastbound closures:

Highway 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp just past Bagby Avenue (Legend Lake Parkway). Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 6 prior to Bagby Avenue will be closed.

Closures will be active from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on weeknights, and from 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday nights.

The Bagby bridge will remain open during construction/closures, and the intersection will be controlled by law enforcement.