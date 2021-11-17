Installation of utilities will lead to Killeen road closures

KILLEEN, Texas – There are some upcoming road closures for Killeen residents to know about.

The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing the northbound lane of Condor Street, from Duval Drive to Metropolitan Drive, this Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Also, Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive, and Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive, will both be closed to through traffic on Saturday, November 20, Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Roads will be open to local traffic only, and will reopen after work hours. Utilities are being installed in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Travelers are asked to use caution, and to obey traffic control devices.

Source: City of Killeen